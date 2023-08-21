After The Fall and Postage both working on new albums

After The Fall and Postage both have albums in the works. This was announced in an Instagram post by Mike Moak which reads,

”@after_the_fall “MEDICATION” LP8 is in the works… @postagepunk LP3 as well… doing a new VTHC band soon also with my Rutland friends @augrahxgrindcore @xheartfoundationx It’s been a fun summer of not playing shows or sinking… well be in California / Mexico in between holidays, and hibernation (recording) after that… 10th anniversary “dedication” coming out also!! I’m truly grateful for those who still fuck with me I got you always. ALL LOVExzzz

After the Fall released their album Isolation and Postage released LP2 in 2022. See the post in full below.