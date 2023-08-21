Mannequin Pussy create record label imprint

Mannequin Pussy have announced that they have created their own record label imprint. It is called Romantic Records and for their first release, they will be releasing limited edition vinyl of their 2016 album Romantic after buying back their masters from Tiny Engines last year. A statement on Instagram reads in part,



”We are so proud to announce the beginning of our very own record label imprint: Romantic Records. Near the end of last year our former record label, Tiny Engines, graciously allowed us the opportunity to buy back our masters. Huge thanks to Tiny Engines - first for being among our first supporters and for their early belief in our music and secondly for giving us this opportunity.

This WEDNESDAY August 23rd at 12 EST we will be launching pre-orders on our website for a limited amount of Romantic vinyls - long out of print and printed by Romantic Records for the very first time! 3 color options will be available as well as a temporary return of a classic MP shirt.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of our musical lives and who has loved and supported this record. It’s so meaningful to us every time someone tags us in their cover of “romantic” or let’s us know they just discovered and connected to the album for the first time. We’re so excited to continue to show you what we’ve been busy working on.”