Devo confirm upcoming tour will be their last

Devo have confirmed that their upcoming tour, called Farewell Tour, Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution, will be their last. The band spoke about their decision to end their touring chapter in a recent interview with The Guardian. Speaking about the decision to stop touring, Mark Motherbaugh said, “Imagine you had four wives and you worked together. It’s tricky being in a band”. Gerald Casale added, “I’m in denial. Because I love performing and I’ll hate to see it go. It was part of Devo’s DNA. But we did as well as we could, for as long as we could”. Devo will be touring the Western US in November and will be playing the Good Things Festival in Australia in December.