Hoodstock has announced its lineup for this year. Anti!I, Anti-Net, Brnsrght, The Chisel, Chubby and The Gang, Deijuvhs, Felixthe1st, Gamboh, Island of Love, Kid Bookie, Letkojofly, Micromoon, Middleman, Nailbreaker, Onoe Capone, Paul Stephan, Princes Xixi, Rifle, Restless Taxis, Robinson’s Village, Sinner, Skeleton Boy, Taliable, Tolushorts and Friends, and Zuko will be playing the festival. Hoodstock will take place at the Colour Factory in London, UK on September 1. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Hoodstock Fund which helps young artists “offset the studio and recording costs”.