Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile

Lars Frederiksen of Rancid is going to be in a new independent horror film called The After Dark. The production studio, Plan 10, did not reveal a ton of details about the film. However, it appears to take place in a punk club and is expected out in late 2023 or early 2023. You can see a trailer, introduced by Lars, below.