Night Lunch announce new album, release “God Bless The One I Love” video

by Em Moore
Montreal-based Night Lunch have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Fire in the Rose Garden and will be out October 20 via Mothland. The band has also released a video for their new song “God Bless The One I Love” which was directed by Phil Osborne of Osborne Oddities. Night Lunch released their album Wall of Love in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fire in the Rose Garden Tracklist
1. My Love Is a Rebel
2. I Think You Love Her More Than Me
3. Bad Romance
4. Roses in the Sun
5. Tonight
6. Junkyard of Love
7. Flames of Love
8. God Bless the One I Love
9. Strange Behavior
10. Hangman