The B-52s to host exhibit of art created by apes at the Punk Rock Museum

The B-52s have announced that they will be hosting an exhibit of art made by apes on August 31 at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. The event runs from 3-5pm and a limited edition signed poster will be available along with the ape art. The apes’ paintings were all based on B-52 album covers. All of the proceeds will go to Save The Chimps, a sanctuary for chimpanzees who have been rescued from labs and from the entertainment industry. The art will be on display at the Punk Rock Museum from August 25-September 1. Tickets for the event are on sale now. Check out a video of the painting process below.