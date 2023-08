6 hours ago by Em Moore

Kristin Hayter, who recently retired her Lingua Ignota name and project, has announced that she will be releasing her first album under her own name, Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter. The album is called Saved! and will be out on October 20 via Perpetual Flame Ministries (which she owns along with KW Campol of Vile Creature). A video for her new song “All Of My Friends Are Going To Hell” has also been released. Check out the video below.