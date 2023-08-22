Amyl and The Sniffers / Dumb Punts (Australia)

Amyl And The Sniffers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Amyl and The Sniffers have announced fall tour dates for the Australian state of Victoria. Dumb Punts will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and The Sniffers released Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 24Meeniyan Town HallMeeniyan, AU
Nov 25Pier BandroomFrankston, AU
Nov 26VoltaBallarat, AU
Dec 01Torquay HotelTorquay, AU
Dec 03Dart and MarlinWarrnabool, AU
Dec 05The CubeWodonga, AU
Dec 08Thornbury TheatreMelbourne, AU