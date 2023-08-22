Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Amyl and The Sniffers have announced fall tour dates for the Australian state of Victoria. Dumb Punts will be joining them on all dates. Amyl and The Sniffers released Comfort To Me in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 24
|Meeniyan Town Hall
|Meeniyan, AU
|Nov 25
|Pier Bandroom
|Frankston, AU
|Nov 26
|Volta
|Ballarat, AU
|Dec 01
|Torquay Hotel
|Torquay, AU
|Dec 03
|Dart and Marlin
|Warrnabool, AU
|Dec 05
|The Cube
|Wodonga, AU
|Dec 08
|Thornbury Theatre
|Melbourne, AU