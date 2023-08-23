Montreal-based ska band The Planet Smashers have announced a handful of shows for Ontario. The shows will take place in November. K-Man and the 45s, Anti-Queens, Catch 22, Flatfoot 56, The Dreadnoughts, and The Filthy Radicals will be joining them on select dates. The Planet Smashers released their album Too Much Information in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 09
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|w/Catch 22, K-Man and the 45s
|Nov 10
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Dreadnoughts, Flatfoot 56, The Filthy Radicals
|Nov 11
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|w/Catch 22, Flatfoot 56, K-Man and the 45s
|Nov 12
|Overtime Sports Bar
|Kingston, ON
|w/The Anti-Queens, K-Man and the 45s