The Planet Smashers announce Ontario shows
Montreal-based ska band The Planet Smashers have announced a handful of shows for Ontario. The shows will take place in November. K-Man and the 45s, Anti-Queens, Catch 22, Flatfoot 56, The Dreadnoughts, and The Filthy Radicals will be joining them on select dates. The Planet Smashers released their album Too Much Information in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 09London Music HallLondon, ONw/Catch 22, K-Man and the 45s
Nov 10Horseshoe TavernToronto, ONw/The Dreadnoughts, Flatfoot 56, The Filthy Radicals
Nov 11Horseshoe TavernToronto, ONw/Catch 22, Flatfoot 56, K-Man and the 45s
Nov 12Overtime Sports BarKingston, ONw/The Anti-Queens, K-Man and the 45s