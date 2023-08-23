Check out the debut EP by China's Guji

Today, we are pleased to debut the debut EPby Guji from China. composed of expatriate Chach Englund of Round Eye and Chinese nationals Klaire (synths), Alex (bass), Stacy (drum machine), Guji craft angular, synth-pop-punk. On their debut self-titled EP, the band switches between the ominous buzz of Kraftwerk and a West Coast jangle pop.

Speaking to Punknews, Englund said: "During “Shanghai Lockdown,” Guizhou native Jiang Zi Xiu (Klaire) and myself were stuck in our home for months as a makeshift wall of plywood and bamboo rods was raised at the entrance and exits of the alleyway outside our door. Guards in hazmat suits were placed to conduct daily PCR tests and make sure no one came in or out.

It was under these conditions that we decided to fill our time with the double lead harmonies, jangling B-52 styled guitar and cheesy drum machine pulse of the sardonic bubblegum-arpeggiated synthpop of GUJI咕叽. Heavily influenced by the aesthetic of 80s DEVO, B-52s, and My Little Pony we channeled our frustrations and observations into vivid DIY videos channeling the work of Chuck Statler and blast humorously sardonic synthpop jams lined with pastel colored neon lights. "

You can check out the new EP below.