Coady Willis to sub for Dale Crover on upcoming Melvins tour

Today, Melvins announced that long time drummer Dale Crover had to get emergency spinal surgery. This means, he will be out of commission for the upcoming Boris / Melvins tour. So, Coady Willis will step in for Crover during the trek. Willis drummed in tandem with Crover for just under 10 years, during Melvins' "Big Melvins" era when the band was composed of Buzz Osborne and Crover as well as Big Business' Willis and Jared Warren. You can see the band's statement below. We wish Crover a speedy recovery.