Radar Peak to release debut LP, share “Heaven's Gate”

Radar Peak, the band made up of Matt Aldred of Modern Superstitions and Nestor Chumak and Zack Mykula of PUP, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is self-titled and will be out on October 20. A lyric video for their new song “Heaven’s Gate” which was created by Nicky Koro has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.