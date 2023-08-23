Spy have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Toner will be joining them on all dates with Initiate, Buggin, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure, Spaced, Trauma Ray, Mask, and Caveman joining on select dates. Spy released their album Satisfaction earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 29
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
|Sep 30
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
|Oct 01
|Walter Studios
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
|Oct 03
|Old Sheepdog Brewery
|El Pasto, TX
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
|Oct 04
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
|Oct 05
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
|Oct 06
|Rubber Gloves
|Denton, TX
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
|Oct 07
|The End
|Houston, TX
|w/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
|Oct 09
|Aisle 5
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Toner, Spaced
|Oct 10
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Toner, Spaced
|Oct 11
|Spinelli’s Highland
|Louisville, KY
|w/Toner, Buggin, Mask, Spaced
|Oct 12
|Four Star Theater
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/Toner, Buggin, Mask
|Oct 13
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|w/Toner, Buggin, Mask
|Oct 14
|Snow and Flurry
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Toner, Buggin, Mask
|Oct 16
|Hi-Dive
|Denver, CO
|w/Toner, Trauma Ray, Mask
|Oct 18
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Toner, Trauma Ray
|Oct 20
|Russian Hall
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure
|Oct 21
|White Eagle Hall
|Victoria, BC
|w/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure
|Oct 22
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure. Trauma Ray
|Oct 23
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure. Trauma Ray