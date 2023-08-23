Spy announce fall tour (US and Canada)

Spy have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Toner will be joining them on all dates with Initiate, Buggin, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure, Spaced, Trauma Ray, Mask, and Caveman joining on select dates. Spy released their album Satisfaction earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 29Eagle Aerie HallLas Vegas, NVw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
Sep 30Chain ReactionAnaheim, CAw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
Oct 01Walter StudiosPhoenix, AZw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced, Caveman
Oct 03Old Sheepdog BreweryEl Pasto, TXw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
Oct 04Come and Take It LiveAustin, TXw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
Oct 05Paper TigerSan Antonio, TXw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
Oct 06Rubber GlovesDenton, TXw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
Oct 07The EndHouston, TXw/Toner, Initiate, Spaced
Oct 09Aisle 5Atlanta, GAw/Toner, Spaced
Oct 10DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Toner, Spaced
Oct 11Spinelli’s HighlandLouisville, KYw/Toner, Buggin, Mask, Spaced
Oct 12Four Star TheaterGrand Rapids, MIw/Toner, Buggin, Mask
Oct 13SubterraneanChicago, ILw/Toner, Buggin, Mask
Oct 14Snow and FlurryMinneapolis, MNw/Toner, Buggin, Mask
Oct 16Hi-DiveDenver, COw/Toner, Trauma Ray, Mask
Oct 18The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UTw/Toner, Trauma Ray
Oct 20Russian HallVancouver, BCw/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure
Oct 21White Eagle HallVictoria, BCw/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure
Oct 22Mission TheaterPortland, ORw/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure. Trauma Ray
Oct 23Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/Toner, Punitive Damage, World of Pleasure. Trauma Ray