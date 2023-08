6 hours ago by Em Moore

Spaced have announced they they have signed to Revelation Records. They announced this in an Instagram post that reads in part, “Happy to be joining @revelationrecords with a new record underway (more info coming soon)”. Spaced will be touring the US with Spy this fall and will be supporting The Armed in November on some of their US shows. The band released their Far Out Hardcore two-song single earlier this year and released Spaced Jams in 2022.