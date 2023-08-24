C.O.F.F.I.N release video for “Factory Man”, announce Australian tour dates

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Australian punks C.O.F.F.I.N. have released a video for their new song “Factory Man”. The video features footage shot by Zoe Mulch and Schooner and was edited by Ben Portnoy. The song is off their upcoming album Australia Stops which will be out on September 15 via Damaged Records. The band has also announced Australian tour dates for this fall. C.O.F.F.I.N. released their EP Mini Skirt in 2021 and their album Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 13
|Crown and Anchor
|Adelaide/Kaurna, AU
|Oct 14
|Mojos
|Perth/Whadjuk, AU
|Oct 20
|The Brightside
|Brisbane/Meeanjin, AU
|Oct 27
|Vinnies Dive
|Gold Coast/Yugambeh, AU
|Nov 03
|Crowbar
|Sydney/Gadigal, AU
|Nov 04
|Brunswick Ballroom
|Melbourne/Naarm, AU
|Nov 11
|Luliepalooza
|Melbourne/Naarm, AU
|Dec 08-10
|Meredith Music Festival
|Warawurrung, AU
|Dec 12
|TBA
|TBA