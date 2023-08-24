C.O.F.F.I.N release video for “Factory Man”, announce Australian tour dates

Australian punks C.O.F.F.I.N. have released a video for their new song “Factory Man”. The video features footage shot by Zoe Mulch and Schooner and was edited by Ben Portnoy. The song is off their upcoming album Australia Stops which will be out on September 15 via Damaged Records. The band has also announced Australian tour dates for this fall. C.O.F.F.I.N. released their EP Mini Skirt in 2021 and their album Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.