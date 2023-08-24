Worriers release “Cloudy and 55”, announce UK co-headlining tour with PAWS

by Tours

Worriers have released a new song called “Cloudy and 55”. It is off their upcoming album Trust Your Gut which will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. They also announced co-headlining tour dates with PAWS for the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday. Worriers released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 06The Craufurd ArmsMilton Keynes, UK
Nov 07Voodoo Daddy’s ShowroomNorwich, UK
Nov 08Crofter’s RightsBristol, UK
Nov 09BunkhouseSwansea, UK
Nov 10FactoryManchester, UK
Nov 12The Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK
Nov 13Nice N SleazyGlasgow, UK (Worriers only)
Nov 14Future YardBirkenhead, UK
Nov 15New Cross InnLondon, UK
Nov 16JunctionPlymouth, UK