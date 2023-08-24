Worriers have released a new song called “Cloudy and 55”. It is off their upcoming album Trust Your Gut which will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. They also announced co-headlining tour dates with PAWS for the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday. Worriers released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 06
|The Craufurd Arms
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Nov 07
|Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom
|Norwich, UK
|Nov 08
|Crofter’s Rights
|Bristol, UK
|Nov 09
|Bunkhouse
|Swansea, UK
|Nov 10
|Factory
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 12
|The Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK
|Nov 13
|Nice N Sleazy
|Glasgow, UK (Worriers only)
|Nov 14
|Future Yard
|Birkenhead, UK
|Nov 15
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Nov 16
|Junction
|Plymouth, UK