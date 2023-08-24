Check out the track by Mike and the Nerve!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Mike and the Nerve!

If you like org-core, you will love this. Hailing from Florida, Mike and the Nerve have been kicking out melodic, energetic punk rock for about six years now. Taking cues from Hot Water Music, Against Me!, Bad Religion, and Frank Turner, the band rips it up… but maintains a sense of pop sensiiblity. Their new track, "Fool's Gold, False Idols," finds the band dissecting disillusion… all to a rocking backing track.

Speaking to Punknews about the song, frontman Mike Llerena said “‘Fool's Gold, False Idols’ is about the compelling nature of public figures, struggling with the concepts of 'heroes' and 'villains', those we choose to worship or condemn, and the consequences we face as a result. Coming off the release of our previous song "The Last Day of Summer", we wanted our next single to show a different side of our sound. 'Fool's Gold' is a bit more aggressive and concise, and we're really happy with how it translated in the recording, cover art and music video."

You can see the video below right now!