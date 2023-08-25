The Callous Daoboys announce new EP, release “Waco Jesus” video

by Em Moore
The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys and will be out on October 20 via MNRK Heavy and Modern Static Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Waco Jesus”. The Callous Daoboys will be touring North America with Protest The Hero and Moon Tooth starting in October and will be touring Europe with TesseracT and Unprocessed starting in January 2024. The band released Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and all dates below.
God Smiles on The Callous Daoboys Tracklist
1. Pushing The Pink Envelope
2. Waco Jesus
3. Designer Shroud of Turin (ft. Pulses.)
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|9/24/23
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|10/12/23
|Loving Touch
|Detroit, MI
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/13/23
|Pieres
|Fort Wayne, IN
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/14/23
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/15/23
|Turf Club
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/17/23
|Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/19/23
|Starlite
|Edmonton, AB
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/20/23
|Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/22/23
|The Rickshaw
|Vancouver, BC
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/23/23
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/25/23
|Goldfield
|Sacramento, CA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/26/23
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/27/23
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/28/23
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|10/31/23
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/2/23
|Southside Music Hall
|Dallas, TX
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/3/23
|Come And Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/4/23
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/5/23
|Rise Rooftop
|Houston, TX
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/7/23
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/8/23
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/9/23
|Masquerade (Hell)
|Atlanta, GA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/10/23
|Riffhouse
|Chesapeake, VA
|Callous Daoboys headline show
|11/11/23
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/12/23
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/14/23
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/15/23
|Middle East Downstairs
|Boston, MA
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/16/23
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Callous Daoboys headline show
|11/17/23
|History
|Toronto, ON
|w/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
|11/18/23
|Montage Music Hall
|Rochester, NY
|Callous Daoboys headline show
|11/19/23
|Preserving Underground
|New Kensington, PA
|Callous Daoboys headline show
|18-Jan-2024
|Rockhal
|Esch-sur-Alzette, LU
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|19-Jan-2024
|CCO La Rayonne
|Villeurbanne, FR
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|20-Jan-2024
|Sala Apolo
|Barcelona, ES
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|21-Jan-2024
|La Paqui
|Madrid, ES
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|23-Jan-2024
|Bataclan
|Paris, FR
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|25-Jan-2024
|Laiterie
|Strasbourg, FR
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|26-Jan-2024
|Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|27-Jan-2024
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|28-Jan-2024
|Alcatraz
|Milan, IT
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|30-Jan-2024
|Komplex 457
|Zurich, CH
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|01-Feb-2024
|Palac Akropolis
|Prague, CZ
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|02-Feb-2024
|Backstage
|Munich, DE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|03-Feb-2024
|SIMM City
|Vienna, AT
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|04-Feb-2024
|Barba Negra Red Stage
|Budapest, HU
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|06-Feb-2024
|Columbia Theater
|Berlin, DE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|07-Feb-2024
|Progresja
|Warsaw, PL
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|09-Feb-2024
|Tavara-asema
|Tampere, FI
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|10-Feb-2024
|Tavastia
|Helsinki, FI
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|12-Feb-2024
|Klubben Fryshuset
|Stockholm, SE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|13-Feb-2024
|Vulkan Arena
|Oslo, NO
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|15-Feb-2024
|Amager Bio
|Copenhagen, DK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|16-Feb-2024
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|17-Feb-2024
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Cologne, DE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|18-Feb-2024
|Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
|Utrecht, NL
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|20-Feb-2024
|Rock CitY
|Nottingham, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|21-Feb-2024
|KK’s Steel Mill
|Wolverhampton, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|22-Feb-2024
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|23-Feb-2024
|O2 Forum Kentish Town
|London, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|24-Feb-2024
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|25-Feb-202
|SWG 2 Studio Warehouse
|Glasgow, UK
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
|27-Feb-2024
|Academy
|Dublin, IE
|w/ TesseracT + Unprocessed