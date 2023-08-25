The Callous Daoboys announce new EP, release “Waco Jesus” video

The Callous Daoboys
by

The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys and will be out on October 20 via MNRK Heavy and Modern Static Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Waco Jesus”. The Callous Daoboys will be touring North America with Protest The Hero and Moon Tooth starting in October and will be touring Europe with TesseracT and Unprocessed starting in January 2024. The band released Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and all dates below.

God Smiles on The Callous Daoboys Tracklist

1. Pushing The Pink Envelope

2. Waco Jesus

3. Designer Shroud of Turin (ft. Pulses.)

DateVenueCityDetails
9/24/23Furnace FestBirmingham, AL
10/12/23Loving TouchDetroit, MIw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/13/23PieresFort Wayne, INw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/14/23Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/15/23Turf ClubMinneapolis, MNw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/17/23Park TheatreWinnipeg, MBw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/19/23StarliteEdmonton, ABw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/20/23Palace TheatreCalgary, ABw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/22/23The RickshawVancouver, BCw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/23/23El CorazonSeattle, WAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/25/23GoldfieldSacramento, CAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/26/231720Los Angeles, CAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/27/23Music BoxSan Diego, CAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/28/23Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
10/31/23Bluebird TheaterDenver, COw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/2/23Southside Music HallDallas, TXw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/3/23Come And Take It LiveAustin, TXw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/4/23Paper TigerSan Antonio, TXw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/5/23Rise RooftopHouston, TXw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/7/23The AbbeyOrlando, FLw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/8/23The OrpheumTampa, FLw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/9/23Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/10/23RiffhouseChesapeake, VACallous Daoboys headline show
11/11/23OttobarBaltimore, MDw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/12/23Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/14/23Gramercy TheatreNew York, NYw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/15/23Middle East DownstairsBoston, MAw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/16/23Bar Le RitzMontreal, QCCallous Daoboys headline show
11/17/23HistoryToronto, ONw/ Protest The Hero + Moon Tooth
11/18/23Montage Music HallRochester, NYCallous Daoboys headline show
11/19/23Preserving UndergroundNew Kensington, PACallous Daoboys headline show
18-Jan-2024RockhalEsch-sur-Alzette, LUw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
19-Jan-2024CCO La RayonneVilleurbanne, FRw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
20-Jan-2024Sala ApoloBarcelona, ESw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
21-Jan-2024La PaquiMadrid, ESw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
23-Jan-2024BataclanParis, FRw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
25-Jan-2024LaiterieStrasbourg, FRw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
26-Jan-2024TrixAntwerpen, BEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
27-Jan-2024Im WizemannStuttgart, DEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
28-Jan-2024AlcatrazMilan, ITw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
30-Jan-2024Komplex 457Zurich, CHw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
01-Feb-2024Palac AkropolisPrague, CZw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
02-Feb-2024BackstageMunich, DEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
03-Feb-2024SIMM CityVienna, ATw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
04-Feb-2024Barba Negra Red StageBudapest, HUw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
06-Feb-2024Columbia TheaterBerlin, DEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
07-Feb-2024ProgresjaWarsaw, PLw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
09-Feb-2024Tavara-asemaTampere, FIw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
10-Feb-2024TavastiaHelsinki, FIw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
12-Feb-2024Klubben FryshusetStockholm, SEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
13-Feb-2024Vulkan ArenaOslo, NOw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
15-Feb-2024Amager BioCopenhagen, DKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
16-Feb-2024GruenspanHamburg, DEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
17-Feb-2024Carlswerk VictoriaCologne, DEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
18-Feb-2024Tivoli Vredenburg RondaUtrecht, NLw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
20-Feb-2024Rock CitYNottingham, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
21-Feb-2024KK’s Steel MillWolverhampton, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
22-Feb-2024O2 AcademyBristol, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
23-Feb-2024O2 Forum Kentish TownLondon, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
24-Feb-2024O2 RitzManchester, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
25-Feb-202SWG 2 Studio WarehouseGlasgow, UKw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed
27-Feb-2024AcademyDublin, IEw/ TesseracT + Unprocessed