The Callous Daoboys announce new EP, release “Waco Jesus” video

The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys and will be out on October 20 via MNRK Heavy and Modern Static Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Waco Jesus”. The Callous Daoboys will be touring North America with Protest The Hero and Moon Tooth starting in October and will be touring Europe with TesseracT and Unprocessed starting in January 2024. The band released Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and all dates below.