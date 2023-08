14 hours ago by Em Moore

L.S. Dunes have released a new song. It is called “Old Wounds” and was recorded at Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, California. The song will be out on 7-inch vinyl along with their previously released single “Benadryl Subreddit” on September 1. L.S. Dunes released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the song below.