Watch the new lyric video by Products Band!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Minneapolis-based rockers Products Band! The video is for their new song “Shell Text” and was created by the band along with Helen Teague. Speaking to Punknews about the song, guitarist and vocalist Jo Kellen said,



"This was one of the first songs that came together for Some Sudden Weather and we think it encapsulates the spirit of the album. There are sounds here that call back to the style of our 2021 album Pink Puma, but we pushed ourselves to shape something new with the song's structure, lyrics, and production.”

“Shell Text” is Product Band's first single off their upcoming album Some Sudden Weather which will be out on October 20 via Solid Brass Records and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!