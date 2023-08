3 hours ago by Em Moore

L7 have announced that they will be releasing a new song called "Cooler Than Mars" on September 12. Along with the song being released digitally, the band will also be releasing a physical version of the song in the form of a four-pack of flexi discs. The discs are the only physical release the song will get and each one features specialty artwork. L7 will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the announcement below.