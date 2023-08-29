Pain of Truth announce US tour

Pain Of Truth
by Tours

Pain of Truth have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Life’s Question, Vomit Forth, Momentum, Torena, Koyo, King Nine, Deadbody, Ingrown, and Big Boy will be joining them on select dates. Pain of Truth will be releasing their new album Not Through Blood on September 8 via DAZE and released their split with Age of Apocalypse in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
11/2Boston, MASoniaw/Soul Blind, Vomit Forth
11/3Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independentsw/Koyo, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/4Phoenixville, PAThe Polish Clubw/Koyo, Vomit Forth
11/6Cleveland, OHThe Foundryw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/7Detroit, MIThe Sanctuaryw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/8Chicago, ILSubterraneanw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/9Louisville, KYPortalw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/10Nashville, TNThe Endw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/11Raleigh, NCChapel of Bonesw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/12Atlanta, GAThe Masqueradew/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/13Orlando, FLLevel 13w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/15Houston, TXThe Endw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/16San Antonio, TXVibes Undergroundw/King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/17Denton, TXRubber Glovesw/King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/18Tulsa, OKFlyover Fest
11/19St. Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
11/20Cincinnati, OHLegendsw/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
12/5Anaheim, CAChain Reactionw/Deadbody, Torena
12/6Phoenix, AZNile Undergroundw/Momentum, Torena
12/8Denver, COHQw/Momentum, Torena
12/9Salt Lake City, UTThe Beehivew/Momentum, Torena
12/11Boise, IDThe Shredderw/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
12/12Portland, ORMano Ocultaw/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
12/13Tacoma, WAReal Artw/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
12/15Berkeley, CA924 Gilman Stw/Big Boy, Momentum, Torena
1/6+7Tampa, FLFYA Fest