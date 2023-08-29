Pain of Truth have announced US tour dates for this fall and winter. Life’s Question, Vomit Forth, Momentum, Torena, Koyo, King Nine, Deadbody, Ingrown, and Big Boy will be joining them on select dates. Pain of Truth will be releasing their new album Not Through Blood on September 8 via DAZE and released their split with Age of Apocalypse in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11/2
|Boston, MA
|Sonia
|w/Soul Blind, Vomit Forth
|11/3
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|w/Koyo, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/4
|Phoenixville, PA
|The Polish Club
|w/Koyo, Vomit Forth
|11/6
|Cleveland, OH
|The Foundry
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/7
|Detroit, MI
|The Sanctuary
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/8
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/9
|Louisville, KY
|Portal
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/10
|Nashville, TN
|The End
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/11
|Raleigh, NC
|Chapel of Bones
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/12
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/13
|Orlando, FL
|Level 13
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/15
|Houston, TX
|The End
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/16
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Underground
|w/King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/17
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|w/King Nine, Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/18
|Tulsa, OK
|Flyover Fest
|11/19
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|11/20
|Cincinnati, OH
|Legends
|w/Life’s Question, Vomit Forth
|12/5
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|w/Deadbody, Torena
|12/6
|Phoenix, AZ
|Nile Underground
|w/Momentum, Torena
|12/8
|Denver, CO
|HQ
|w/Momentum, Torena
|12/9
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Beehive
|w/Momentum, Torena
|12/11
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|w/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
|12/12
|Portland, OR
|Mano Oculta
|w/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
|12/13
|Tacoma, WA
|Real Art
|w/Ingrown, Momentum, Torena
|12/15
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman St
|w/Big Boy, Momentum, Torena
|1/6+7
|Tampa, FL
|FYA Fest