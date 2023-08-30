Flogging Molly's Portland show cancelled due to 'credible threat'

Flogging Molly’s show on Tuesday, August 29 at the Roseland Theater was cancelled after a threat was made against the theater. A statement written by the band and posted on the venue’s Instagram page reads,



”Due to a credible threat of violence in relation of tonight’s concert, we regrettably have to cancel tonight’s show. The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff, bandmates and friends is our first priority, and we look forward to coming back to Portland to play for you as soon as we can. If you are already at the venue please return home and if you have not yet departed for the show please do not come to the venue. Stay safe, Flogging Molly.”

The caption to the post has been updated to read,



”This statement was revised and re-posted to illustrate the threat was specific to tonight’s show and not an ongoing threat against the venue. We felt an obligation to communicate during an urgent situation and regretfully did not make it clear that the threat was specific to tonight.”

Tickets are being automatically refunded. Details of the threat have not been made public at this time. This show was part of their ongoing US tour. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022.