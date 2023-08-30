ZETA / The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir (US)

ZETA
ZETA have announced Southwestern US tour dates for this October to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir (whom we spoke to in July) will be joining them on all dates. ZETA released their album Todo Bailarlo in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 19Savannah, GAEl-Rocko Lounge
 Oct 20Charleston, SCMonster Music and Movies 
Oct 21Charlotte, NCSnug Harbor
 Oct 25Augusta, GAGrantski Records 
Oct 26Live Oak, FLHulaween (ZETA only) 
Oct 27Gainesville, FLFEST (ZETA perform at The Wooly) 
Oct 29Gainesville, FLFEST (ZETA perform at Heartwood Stage, THGTC perform at The Wooly)