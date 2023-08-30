ZETA have announced Southwestern US tour dates for this October to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir (whom we spoke to in July) will be joining them on all dates. ZETA released their album Todo Bailarlo in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 19
|Savannah, GA
|El-Rocko Lounge
|Oct 20
|Charleston, SC
|Monster Music and Movies
|Oct 21
|Charlotte, NC
|Snug Harbor
|Oct 25
|Augusta, GA
|Grantski Records
|Oct 26
|Live Oak, FL
|Hulaween (ZETA only)
|Oct 27
|Gainesville, FL
|FEST (ZETA perform at The Wooly)
|Oct 29
|Gainesville, FL
|FEST (ZETA perform at Heartwood Stage, THGTC perform at The Wooly)