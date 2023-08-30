Thank You, I'm Sorry announce fall tour (US and CAN)

Thank You, I'm Sorry
by Tours

Thank You, I'm Sorry have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Mint Green and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on select dates. Thank You, I’m Sorry will be releasing their new album Growing In Strange Places on September 29 via Count Your Lucky Stars Records and released their album I'm Glad We're Friends in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 10Underground Music VenueMinneapolis, MN
Oct 12HealerIndianapolis, IN (w/Kerosene Heights)
Oct 13FauxchellaBowling Green, OH
Oct 15Mahall’s ApartmentCleveland, OH
Oct 16Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA (w/Kerosene Heights)
Oct 17Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY (w/Kerosene Heights)
Oct 19Deep CutsBoston, MA (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
Oct 20Mona LizaBrooklyn, NY (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
Oct 21Creep RecordsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
TBATBAToronto, ON
Oct 24Outer LimitsDetroit, MI
TBATBAChicago, IL