Thank You, I'm Sorry have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Mint Green and Kerosene Heights will be joining them on select dates. Thank You, I’m Sorry will be releasing their new album Growing In Strange Places on September 29 via Count Your Lucky Stars Records and released their album I'm Glad We're Friends in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 10
|Underground Music Venue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 12
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Kerosene Heights)
|Oct 13
|Fauxchella
|Bowling Green, OH
|Oct 15
|Mahall’s Apartment
|Cleveland, OH
|Oct 16
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Kerosene Heights)
|Oct 17
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY (w/Kerosene Heights)
|Oct 19
|Deep Cuts
|Boston, MA (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
|Oct 20
|Mona Liza
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
|Oct 21
|Creep Records
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Kerosene Heights, Mint Green)
|TBA
|TBA
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 24
|Outer Limits
|Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|Chicago, IL