Equipment announce new album, release two new tracks

Ohio-based Equipment have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Alt. Account and will be out on September 29 via Kelpto Phase. The band has also released two new tracks called “LO/FO” (which has an accompanying video) and “Username”. Equipment will be touring the US with Aren’t We Amphibians in October and released their EP Miracle earlier this year. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.