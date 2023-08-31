Listen to Crisis Actor cover Curtis Mayfield!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of Los Angeles-based punk trio Crisis Actor’s new cover! The band covered “Pusherman” by Curtis Mayfield and the song sees drummer Jonathan Ihejeto on lead vocals. Speaking about the song, guitarist Tony Knox said,



"We wanted to do justice to the original track while also updating it for the 21st Century. We wanted you to follow the character in the song through a dark alley to sell drugs and understand the lyrics as his inner monologue as he goes about a day in his life. We think we accomplished that and then some with Rob Majchrowski's help on the production. After everything we put into the music, the artwork had to stand out just as much, so I experimented with a collage style much like what Winston Smith had done many times for Dead Kennedys. It all ended up coming together really well and we couldn't be more proud of the entire project. We hope Curtis Mayfield would be proud too."

“Pusherman” will be out everywhere on September 1. Listen to the song below!