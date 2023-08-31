Sell The Heart Records and Iodine Recordings to release Fest comp

Here's a cool benefit record- Sell the Heart Records and Iodine Recordings are putting out a 13 track comp that benefits feed the Scene. The record includes bands playing Fest this year and bands that have played previously, and even has a few exclusive tracks.

The album features artists from both label rosters and some pals, including States of Nature, Her Head's On Fire, The Iron Roses, Fat Heaven, Hey Thanks!, and The Dreaded Laramie, The Smoking Popes, Dead Bars, Wolf-Face, Year of the Fist, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Protagonist and Celebration Summer! If you read this site, this comp is right up your alley!

You can pick up the comp right here. On top of that, you can listen to a new States of Nature track titled "Wicked World", and songs from Protagonist and Wolf-Face, below, right now!