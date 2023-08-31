Listen to the new track by Witch Weather!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Pennsylvania-based indie punk duo Witch Weather! The song is called “Hazy” and will be on their upcoming self-titled album. Speaking about the track, lead singer and guitarist Kaitlynn said,



"'Hazy' is a song meant for anyone who's ever felt lost and directionless and maybe just doesn't even quite want to be alive. The thought, ‘what am I doing here, how did I let myself get to this point’, was a pretty common one at the time that this song was written. Whether that thought be in reference to being at a truly awful job, stagnating in transition, or whole host of other problems that were going on. It was a challenge to write but definitely something that was really rewarding and let us know that we were going in the right direction creatively. There was a while where we just had a collection of little riffs and ideas but couldn't figure out how to put it together or what to do with it. Then one day it all kind of just fell together. Shortly after that a really cool melody (much cooler than the original one) had just kind of popped into existence during a break at a job that shall not be named nor acknowledged. Lyrically it felt really cathartic to write as well, and is mostly in reference to a really tough ‘mental health relapse’ that happened over the winter. While that time is over now, the song still holds true and even as the writer, it keeps finding new ways to be relatable in day-to-day life.”

"Hazy" will be out on streaming on September 1 and Witch Weather will be out everywhere on October 13. Listen to the new song below!