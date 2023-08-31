Spanish Love Songs announce tour dates (UK and EU)

Spanish Love Songs
Spanish Love Songs have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for next year. The band released their album No Joy earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 13Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
Jan 14Waterfront UpstairsNorwich, UK
Jan 16The BodegaNottingham, UK
Jan 17The GarageGlasgow, UK
Jan 19StylusLeeds, UK
Jan 20Club AcademyManchester, UK
Jan 21DistrictLiverpool, UK
Jan 23Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Jan 24The FleeceBristol, UK
Jan 26O2 Institute 2Birmingham, UK
Jan 27Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Jan 28ChalkBrighton, UK
Jan 30KavkaAntwerp, BE
Jan 31Gebaude 9Cologne, DE
Feb 02Bahnhof PauliHamburg, DE
Feb 03BadehausBerlin, DE
Feb 04Backstage ClubMunich, DE
Feb 06ArenaVienna, AT
Feb 08ExilZurich, CH
Feb 09Oetinger VillaDarmstadt, DE
Feb 10De HellingUtrecht, NL