Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Spanish Love Songs have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for next year. The band released their album No Joy earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 13
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|Jan 14
|Waterfront Upstairs
|Norwich, UK
|Jan 16
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Jan 17
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Jan 19
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Jan 20
|Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Jan 21
|District
|Liverpool, UK
|Jan 23
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Jan 24
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|Jan 26
|O2 Institute 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Jan 27
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Jan 28
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Jan 30
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE
|Jan 31
|Gebaude 9
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 02
|Bahnhof Pauli
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 03
|Badehaus
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 04
|Backstage Club
|Munich, DE
|Feb 06
|Arena
|Vienna, AT
|Feb 08
|Exil
|Zurich, CH
|Feb 09
|Oetinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE
|Feb 10
|De Helling
|Utrecht, NL