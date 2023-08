Chris Cresswell has released a video for his new solo song “You Don’t Wanna Listen To Me”. The video was directed by Dave Grabowski. The song is off his upcoming solo album The Stubbornness of the Young which will be out on September 15 via PWC Recordings. Chris Cresswell will be touring the US and Canada starting in October and released a split with comedian Dave Ross in 2022. Check out the video below.