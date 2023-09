1234 Fest has canceled both of its dates- Denver (sept 9) and Philadelphia (Sept 23). Jawbreaker, Rise Against, Rancid, Joyce Manor, and Pussy Riot were all slated to play. Jawbreaker, who was organizing the fest, did not give a reason, but did say updates will be released today at 11am. We'll let you know. meanwhile, Jawbreaker already has a number of dates planned for September 2023.