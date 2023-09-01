Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southern Ontario-based bird-watching punks Avem! The video is for “Puffin Toss” which is the final track off their recently released EP Nerdin’ About Birdin’ which is out now via Mom’s Basement Records (which we spoke to Julian about earlier this year). Speaking about the song, the band said,



“‘Puffin Toss’ was inspired by the loss being felt across all of North America due to the public health crisis of addiction. It relates addiction to the true story of baby puffins (pufflings) being drawn to light pollution of cities and towns at night rather than following the moonlight to the ocean. These lost pufflings die without the intervention of humans, who toss them off the cliffs so they can safely make it out to the ocean. We wonder who is lucky, the puffling who made it out to the ocean unscathed, or the puffling who got the help it needed to survive. Or perhaps, everyone is just lucky to be alive.”

Avem will be touring the US with Booze and Glory starting later this month. The band will also be making stops at Mom’s Basement Fest and FEST in October. Watch the video below!