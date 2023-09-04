Satón announce new album, release “YNQHDD”

by Em Moore
Mexico-based post-hardcore band Satón have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A la espera del momento and will be out on October 6. The band has also released a new song called “YNQHDD”. Satón released n’in in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
A la espera del momento Tracklist
1. La llama
2. Noni
3. Entre mi suerte y tu negligencia
4. La urbe
5. YNQHDD
6. El incendio
7. Mandibula de cristal
8. El noveno aire
9. A la espera del momento
10. Mientes
11. Las cenizas
12. Círculos
13. Un pacto