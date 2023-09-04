Satón announce new album, release “YNQHDD”

Saton
by

Mexico-based post-hardcore band Satón have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A la espera del momento and will be out on October 6. The band has also released a new song called “YNQHDD”. Satón released n’in in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

A la espera del momento Tracklist

1. La llama

2. Noni

3. Entre mi suerte y tu negligencia

4. La urbe

5. YNQHDD

6. El incendio

7. Mandibula de cristal

8. El noveno aire

9. A la espera del momento

10. Mientes

11. Las cenizas

12. Círculos

13. Un pacto