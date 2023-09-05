Hit Bargain sign to Get Better Records, announce new album

Hit Bargain have announced that they have signed to Get Better Records and will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called A DOG A DEER A SEAL and will be out on November 10. The band has also released a video for their new song “Degree Decree”. The video was directed by Katharine Antoun. Hit Bargain released their album Potential Maximizer in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A DOG A DEER A SEAL Tracklist

1. Immaculate Vaxxer

2. Hair Trigger

3. Pressure

4. Degree Decree

5. Cloud Cover

6. Worst

7. Small Radius

8. True Crime

9. Cheat Grass

9. A DOG A DEER A SEAL