Soul Glo have released a new song. It is called “If I Speak (Shut The Fuck Up)” and is out now via Epitaph Records. The song also comes with a SFW censored video as well as a NSFW video which was directed by Ava LaPrima. Soul Glo will be touring the US and Toronto on their co-headlining tour with Zulu starting later this week and released Diaspora Problems in 2022. Check out the song below.