Watch the new video by The Mendozaz!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Toronto-based punk power trio The Mendozaz! The video is for their new song “Slasher” and was directed by Jason Romilly. “Slasher” is off the upcoming compilation album Go Kick-Ass! which will be out physically and digitally on September 8. The comp features independent artists from Toronto and surrounding areas and was recorded at the Canadian Musicians Cooperative in Barrie and at Era Sun Sound in Toronto. Two album release shows will take place at the Dock Ellis in Toronto on September 8 and 9. Watch the video below!