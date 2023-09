3 hours ago by Em Moore

Portland-based punks Cut Piece have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out on September 22 via Dirt Cult Records. A new song called “Accept Defeat (Don’t Sabotage Me)” has also been released. Cut Piece released “Don’t Become The Enemy” and “Change Games” earlier this year. Check out the new song and tracklist below.