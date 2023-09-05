Sprints announce debut album, release “Up and Comer” video

by Em Moore
Sprints have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Letter To Self and will be out on January 5 via City Slang. The band has also released a video for their new song “Up and Comer” which was directed by Ellius Grace. Sprints released Back Catalogue, their collection of their early singles, 2021 EP Manifesto, and 2022 EP A Modern Job, in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Letter To Self Tracklist
1. Ticking
2. Heavy
3. Cathedral
4. Shaking Their Hands
5. Adore Adore Adore
6. Shadow Of A Doubt
7. Can’t Get Enough Of It
8. Literary Mind
9. A Wreck (A Mess)
10. Up and Comer
11. Letter To Self