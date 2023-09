32 minutes ago by Em Moore

Sgt. Scag have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called At Least More Than Half-Way Dead and is their first album since 1999. It will be out on September 12 via Ska Punk International. The band will be releasing an episode of their web show about making the new album each day this week. Sgt. Scag released their split with Hans Gruber and the Die Hards in 2021.