Minneapolis-based punk artist Anita Velveeta has released a new song. It is called “TERFS WILL NOT GET INTO HEAVEN” and features group vocals by the Twin Cities Transgender Satanism Choir. The song is off her upcoming third album. Anita Velveeta will be touring the US with Crush Fund later this month and released Western Amphibians and NOW THATS WHAT I CALL NIGHTCORE earlier this year. Check out the song below.