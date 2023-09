, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Doom Scroll have released a video for their new song “Anoxic”. The video was directed and shot by the band. The song is off their upcoming album Pyrrhic Victory which will be out on October 6 via Bottles To The Ground. Doom Scroll released their album Immoral Compass in 2021. Check out the video below.