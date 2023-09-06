JER and Vial have announced tour dates together for this winter. Boy Jr. and Penny Bored will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8. JER released their album Bothered / Unbothered in 2022 and Vial released their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 30
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|w/Boy Jr.
|Dec 01
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Boy Jr.
|Dec 02
|Gabe’s
|Iowa City, IA
|w/Boy Jr.
|Dec 03
|Blueberry Hill
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Boy Jr.
|Dec 05
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|w/Boy Jr.
|Dec 06
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Penny Bored
|Dec 08
|Underbelly
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/Penny Bored
|Dec 09
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|w/Penny Bored