JER and Vial announce US tour
by Tours

JER and Vial have announced tour dates together for this winter. Boy Jr. and Penny Bored will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8. JER released their album Bothered / Unbothered in 2022 and Vial released their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 30ReggiesChicago, ILw/Boy Jr.
Dec 01Fine LineMinneapolis, MNw/Boy Jr.
Dec 02Gabe’sIowa City, IAw/Boy Jr.
Dec 03Blueberry HillSt. Louis, MOw/Boy Jr.
Dec 05Big Room BarColumbus, OHw/Boy Jr.
Dec 06DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Penny Bored
Dec 08UnderbellyJacksonville, FLw/Penny Bored
Dec 09The SocialOrlando, FLw/Penny Bored