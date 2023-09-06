Frida Kill announce new album, release “Last Ditch Effort” video

by Em Moore
Brooklyn-based punk band Frida Kill have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Kill! Kill! and will be out on December 1 via Insecurity Hits and Get Better Records. A video for their new song “Last Ditch Effort” has also been released. Frida Kill released EP 1 in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Kill! Kill! Tracklist
1. Camp For Nothing
2. Castle Moat
3. Demons
4. Refrigerator
5. Here's Hoping
6. Mujeres Con Mangos
7. Same Difference
8. Get Over It
9. Shake That Feeling
10. Exit Please
11. Zine Song
12. Last Ditch Effort