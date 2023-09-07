Church Girls: “Nightmare Nights”

by Em Moore
Church Girls have released a new song. It is called “Nightmare Nights” and is off their upcoming EP of the same name which will be out on October 5 via Anchor Eighty Four and Big Scary Monsters. Church Girls will be touring the UK starting later this month and released their album Still Blooms in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 23
|Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 24
|The Flapper
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 25
|JT Soar
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 26
|The Lubber Friend
|Newcastle, UK
|Sep 27
|Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 28
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 29
|Port Mahon
|Oxford, UK
|Sep 30
|Sebright Arms
|London, UK
|Oct 01
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK