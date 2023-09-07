Church Girls: “Nightmare Nights”

Church Girls: "Nightmare Nights"
by

Church Girls have released a new song. It is called “Nightmare Nights” and is off their upcoming EP of the same name which will be out on October 5 via Anchor Eighty Four and Big Scary Monsters. Church Girls will be touring the UK starting later this month and released their album Still Blooms in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 23Exchange BasementBristol, UK
Sep 24The FlapperBirmingham, UK
Sep 25JT SoarNottingham, UK
Sep 26The Lubber FriendNewcastle, UK
Sep 27Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Sep 28Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Sep 29Port MahonOxford, UK
Sep 30Sebright ArmsLondon, UK
Oct 01Hope and RuinBrighton, UK