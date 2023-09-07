The Atom Age announce new album, release “New Season” video

by Em Moore
The Atom Age have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on September 29 via Asian Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “New Season” which was created by Shibby Pictures. The Atom Age released their album Cry Til You Die in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Atom Age Tracklist
Honeybee
New Season
High Class Motherfuckers
I Was a Rock N Roll Narcissist
Who’s Interfering
Toothache
I Wanna See Something Strange
Til We’re Shakin
Believe
Best Technique