The Atom Age announce new album, release “New Season” video

The Atom Age
by

The Atom Age have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out on September 29 via Asian Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “New Season” which was created by Shibby Pictures. The Atom Age released their album Cry Til You Die in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Atom Age Tracklist

Honeybee

New Season

High Class Motherfuckers

I Was a Rock N Roll Narcissist  

Who’s Interfering

Toothache

I Wanna See Something Strange

Til We’re Shakin

Believe

Best Technique 