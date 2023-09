6 hours ago by Em Moore

Capra have released a video for their new song “Human Commodity” which features Candace Puopolo of Walls of Jericho. The video was created by Jai Benoit and Jerik Thibodaux. The song is off their upcoming album Errors which will be out on October 6 via Metal Blade Records / Blacklight Media Records. Capra released their album In Transmission in 2021. Check out the video below.