A new punk/metal/crust supergroup has been formed. The band is called False Fed and it includes Jeff Janiak (Discharge, Broken Bones), guitarist Stig C. Miller (Amebix, Zygote), bassist JP Parsons, and drummer Roy Mayorga (Nausea, Ministry, Soulfly, Amebix). Let Them Eat Fake will be out Oxtober 13 via Neurot recordings.