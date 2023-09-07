Pussy Riot have announced North American tour dates for this fall. For this tour the band is made up of Diana Burkot, Maria Alekhina, Olga Borisova, and Alina Petrova. Nadya Tolokonnikova released a statement on Instagram about her involvement in the tour which reads,



”for transparency, so no one of you rioters is surprised: i'm not a part of the "riot days" tour. it's a theatrical show about our punk prayer story based on masha's prison memoir. i spend quiet work days in my geo-anonymous art studio focusing on creating a new body of conceptual political art work for the exhibitions in 2023-2025. i play shows and appear in public extremely rarely, but loudly.”

Liza Anne, Sloppy Jane, Pinkshift, THICK, and Death Valley Girls will be playing support. Tickets go on sale September 8. The band also will be playing a New Years eve show with The Dwarves in San Francisco. Check out the dates below.