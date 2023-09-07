Pussy Riot tour North America, Dwarves, Pinskhift, THICK, Death Valley Girls support some dates

Pussy Riot tour North America, Dwarves, Pinskhift, THICK, Death Valley Girls support some dates
by Tours

Pussy Riot have announced North American tour dates for this fall. For this tour the band is made up of Diana Burkot, Maria Alekhina, Olga Borisova, and Alina Petrova. Nadya Tolokonnikova released a statement on Instagram about her involvement in the tour which reads,

”for transparency, so no one of you rioters is surprised: i'm not a part of the "riot days" tour. it's a theatrical show about our punk prayer story based on masha's prison memoir. i spend quiet work days in my geo-anonymous art studio focusing on creating a new body of conceptual political art work for the exhibitions in 2023-2025. i play shows and appear in public extremely rarely, but loudly.”

Liza Anne, Sloppy Jane, Pinkshift, THICK, and Death Valley Girls will be playing support. Tickets go on sale September 8. The band also will be playing a New Years eve show with The Dwarves in San Francisco. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 01Rialto TheatreMontreal, QC
Nov 02AXISToronto, ON
Nov 03Magic BagFerndale, MI
Nov 05Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
Nov 06Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Nov 09Gothic TheatreDenver, CO
Nov 12El CorazonSeattle, WA
Nov 13Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Nov 15The New ParishOakland, CA
Nov 16Belasco TheatreLos Angeles, CA
Nov 18Music BoxSan Diego, CA
Nov 21Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ
Nov 24Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Nov 25Emo’sAustin, TX
Nov 26TulipsDallas, TX
Nov 28Demlar HallSt. Louis, MO
Nov 29The Basement EastNashville, TN
Nov 30The Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GA
Dec 029:30 ClubWashington, DC
Dec 03Ardmore Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Dec 05Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Dec 08WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Dec 31KilowattSan Francisco, CA